Neena Kulkarni opens up about her new film 'Gond Ke Laddu'

By ANI | Published: January 18, 2022 06:52 PM2022-01-18T18:52:02+5:302022-01-18T19:00:03+5:30

Veteran actor Neena Kulkarni is super excited for her upcoming Hindi anthology 'Unpaused:Naya Safar'.

Neena Kulkarni opens up about her new film 'Gond Ke Laddu' | Neena Kulkarni opens up about her new film 'Gond Ke Laddu'

Neena Kulkarni opens up about her new film 'Gond Ke Laddu'

Next

Veteran actor Neena Kulkarni is super excited for her upcoming Hindi anthology 'Unpaused:Naya Safar'.

Kulkarni will be seen in the 'Gond Ke Laddu' segment.

Talking more about the project, she said, "Everyone is looking for a little hope and that's what Unpaused: Naya Safar aims to provide. All the five movies in the anthology will bring a smile on your face and will leave with you hope and faith. My film, titled 'Gond Ke Laddu' is about how a senior citizen managed to adapt herself to the new technology in the uncertain times."

She added, "It's a tale of simple human emotions, which has been beautifully presented by our director Shikha Makan. It is a story that everyone will relate to."

The film will be out on Amazon Prime Video on January 21.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Neena kulkarniNeena kulkarniNaya safar