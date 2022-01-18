Neena Kulkarni opens up about her new film 'Gond Ke Laddu'
By ANI | Published: January 18, 2022 06:52 PM2022-01-18T18:52:02+5:302022-01-18T19:00:03+5:30
Veteran actor Neena Kulkarni is super excited for her upcoming Hindi anthology 'Unpaused:Naya Safar'.
Veteran actor Neena Kulkarni is super excited for her upcoming Hindi anthology 'Unpaused:Naya Safar'.
Kulkarni will be seen in the 'Gond Ke Laddu' segment.
Talking more about the project, she said, "Everyone is looking for a little hope and that's what Unpaused: Naya Safar aims to provide. All the five movies in the anthology will bring a smile on your face and will leave with you hope and faith. My film, titled 'Gond Ke Laddu' is about how a senior citizen managed to adapt herself to the new technology in the uncertain times."
She added, "It's a tale of simple human emotions, which has been beautifully presented by our director Shikha Makan. It is a story that everyone will relate to."
The film will be out on Amazon Prime Video on January 21.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app