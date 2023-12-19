New Goldman of Maharashtra: Sapke household living in an ocean of gold

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 19, 2023 12:37 PM

ir="ltr">We have already seen gold connoisseurs sporting kilograms’ worth of gold from Pune. Jalgaon has also joined the League of gold lovers. Sagar Motilal Sapke, also known as Goldman from Suvarnanagari has become a topic of discussion across Maharashtra. He sports gold weighing around one and a half kilograms on his body.

Sapke’s mother Radhabai used to wear half a kg of gold which in turn prompted Sagar’s interest in the precious metal. He has been wearing gold ever since gold was sold at 5 thousand per tola. Now everyone in Jalgaon knows him as Goldman.

Maharashtra’s Men of Gold

NCP’s Dutta Fuge also made rounds for his gold shirt. His attire included gold buttons, gold flowers, gold chains, and bangles. He had been recorded in the Guinness Book of Records as the man wearing the most expensive shirt. Former MNS MLA Ramesh Vanjle came to be known as Pune’s first gold man,

Quiet a weight

Owing to his one-and-a-half kg attire, which includes rings of nine tolas, a necklace weighing half a kg, 33 tola bracelet, and 10 tola chain, Sapke says that sometimes he experiences fainting and increased blood pressure. Despite the pains, his passion for gold persists. Open in app