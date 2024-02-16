New Thane-Mulund Railway Station: A Sigh of Relief for Thanekars

Residents of Thane, who have long grappled with challenges such as overcrowded local trains, can now anticipate a positive change with the progress of the new Thane-Mulund railway station project. During a recent survey meeting, it was revealed that the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) department is expediting the rehabilitation process, a crucial step in the project's advancement. Currently, 35 percent of the construction work has been completed, with expectations set for the project's finalization by December 2025. However, railway activists have voiced concerns over the project's delay, arguing that it should have been completed much earlier.

To understand the nuisances of the project, LokmatTimes.com visited the site at which the new railway station is being built.

There was an extreme need for an alternative railway station so that the traffic diversion will take place. The conditions are worst during the office hours as commuters struggle to catch trains from Thane. Thanekars daily keep posting on Twitter regarding the crowded station, delayed trains and low frequency of locals. Due to the increasing population and lack of space, some commuters also sit in the Divyang coach and first class. Dhananjay Mode from the Thane Smart City Limited informed LokmatTimes, com, “Approximately 8.5 to 9 lakh commuters travel daily through and fro from Thane station. Due to the new railway station, there will be 31% decrease in crowd intensity in Thane station and 21 % decrease in Mulund railway station. Railway will incur a cost of approximately 184 crores for this project.”

When LokmatTimes.com visited the site, the construction work was going on to build the new railway station near Thane’s Mental Hospital. Work is going to create station building, parking, platforms, tracks. There will be 3 ramps for entry and exit. Escalators, lift, staircases will be made. Development for parking is in progress. Officers from Composites Combine Technocrats company which is a multi disciplinary consultancy in the field of Engineering informed LokmatTimes.com that the length of the bridge will be 278 m and it will have 34 m width. Total 49 pillars will be constructed. This station will have one home platform out of a total of three platforms. With the construction of the new Thane station, the trains going to Mumbai will leave from the home platform. Similarly, trains going in the direction of Karjat and Kalyan will leave from platforms two and three.

It will be feasible for people of Ghodbunder,Wagle Estate,Kopri to make use of the new railway station. This station also offers expressway connectivity. Due to the proximity of Satish Pradhan Dnyanasadhana College, Mulund Checknaka and Eastern Express Highway, this station will get reduce the burden in existing Thane station, according to railway officials.





“It is an good initiative by the railways. If the station becomes reality, most of our tension after the office will be solved. It’s quite an task to catch a train from Thane due to immense crowd,” told a Thane resident Pravin Jain. Another resident told the station should be made as soon as possible so that students, office-goers can take a sigh of relief.

The state government has transferred 14.83 acres of land from the mental hospital to the TMC for this station. In December 2015, the then Commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal included this work under Smart City and provided a fund of 289 crores for it. After that, on February 18, 2020, the Urban Development Department 'reserved' the railway station on the land required for the hospital. After that, the development of this station actually started. However, a case was also filed in the court against this. Finally, this issue has also been resolved, due to which the work has now started.

Railway activist and President of Mumbai Pravasi Rail Sangh told LokmatTimes,com, “There is just 1.5 km distance between Mulund and Thane railway station. Due to such a short distance, halts of the train keep on increasing and the time-table gets disturbed. However,the lakhs of commuters that come from Kalyan, Karjat, Kasara will get a traditional platform that will benefit them.” LokmatTimes.