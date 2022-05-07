Newlyweds Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal raise temperature with their latest pool picture

Saturday morning turned out to be special for VicKat's fans as Katrina Kaif turned up the heat on social media by sharing a lovey-dovey picture with her husband Vicky Kaushal.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina dropped the image in which she is seen holding Vicky in her arms while enjoying some pool time.

"Me and mine," she captioned the post, adding a string of white heart emojis.

The particular image is definitely a feast for the eyes as the couple look extremely hot while flaunting a steamy pose.

Katrina is seen sporting a white swimwear while Vicky opted for a shirtless look. The couple's glimpse from their pool time has garnered a lot of likes and comments.

"Hotness pesonified," a social media user commented.

"Oh my God! Can't take my eyes off you guys," another one wrote.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021.

Currently, the two are busy working on their projects. Katrina is shooting for 'Mery Christmas'. On the other hand, Vicky has director Anand Tiwari's yet-to-be-tiled film in the pipeline.

( With inputs from ANI )

