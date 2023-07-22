NIA interrogates arrested terrorists planning bomb blast in Pune with stolen vehicle

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has initiated a significant questioning of two terrorists who were recently captured in Pune's Kothrud area. The individuals, known as Mohammad Yunus Mohammad Yaku Saki (aged 24) and Mohammad Imran Mohammad Yusuf Khan (aged 23), were apprehended by the Kothrud Police on Monday night.

Their arrest came when they were trying to steal a two-wheeler in Shastrinagar, Kothrud. The NIA is now conducting crucial interrogations to gather more information from the suspects.

According to the reports, the arrested terrorists were allegedly planning to use the stolen two-wheeler as a vehicle to carry explosives for a potential bomb blast.

Investigations have unveiled that Saki and Khan are affiliated with 'Sufa,' a sub-organization of the ISIS terrorist group. Their leader, Mohammad Shahnawaz Alam (aged 31), is currently on the run and regarded as a fugitive. The NIA had previously registered a case against him in Jaipur for possession of explosives, leading to escalated security measures. Presently, the NIA, in collaboration with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Pune Police, is conducting comprehensive interrogations of the arrested individuals to gather pertinent details about their plans and any potential links to a broader terrorist network.

According to the reports, Imran Khan and Yunus Saki had been on the NIA's wanted list for approximately eighteen months. While working as graphic designers in Kondhwa, they had managed to reside there without their presence being officially registered with the local authorities. This revelation has sparked concerns regarding the necessity for proper tenant registration, as numerous landlords in the city neglect to report their tenants to the police, despite repeated warnings from law enforcement.