NIA opposes activist Shoma Kanti Sen's medical bail plea in SC over Elgar Parishad case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) vehemently objected to the plea for interim bail on health grounds by Shoma Kanti Sen, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, stating that her health issues were common and did not warrant any special consideration.

Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, representing the NIA, informed a bench comprising Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice Augustine George Masih that a medical board could be formed to assess Shoma Kanti Sen's health condition. He emphasized that there was no urgent medical treatment required based on the current circumstances.

The medical report shows that these are general ailments and there is nothing special about it. If required, we will constitute a medical board to ascertain her health condition," Nataraj said after the bench expressed inclination to grant medical bail. Senior advocate Anand Grover, appearing for Sen, said she has been in jail for over five years and suffering from various ailments.

The additional solicitor general vehemently opposed any relief to Sen and said he was ready to argue the main matter relating to bail. The top court then said it will hear the matter on December 6. The apex court had earlier sought responses from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Maharashtra on an application by Sen seeking interim bail on health grounds.

Sen, an English literature professor and women's rights activist, was arrested on June 6, 2018, in connection with the case. The apex court was hearing Sen's plea challenging the January 17 order of the Bombay High Court which had directed her to approach the special NIA court for bail.

The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave held at Shaniwarwada in Pune city on December 31, 2017, which the police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial located on the city's outskirts. The Pune police had claimed the conclave was backed by Maoists.