NIA raids 40 locations in Maharashtra, Karnataka in ISIS conspiracy case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is currently conducting raids in approximately 44 locations in Karnataka and Maharashtra. This action is part of a case related to a conspiracy by the global terror group ISIS to carry out terror attacks across the country.

Of the total 44 locations being raided by the NIA since this morning, the agency sleuths have searched 1 place in Karnataka, 2 in Pune, 31 in Thane Rural, 9 in Thane city and 1 in Bhayandar.

The NIA has undertaken comprehensive investigations to thwart the plans of the terrorist outfit, aiming to prevent the spread of terror and violence in India. Sources with the National Investigation Agency said they uncovered a larger conspiracy with international connections and the involvement of foreign-based ISIS handlers in the ongoing case.