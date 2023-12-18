Nine years of devotion: Story of a seventy year old grandma cleaning Sajjangad fort

Based in the village of Manewadi (Satara), a seventy-year-old woman named Shardabai Sarjerao More has devoted herself to the cause of Sajjangad for the past nine years. With her devotion to lord Shri Ram, More has been selflessly cleaning the fort’s stairway and premises.

Eleven years ago, an accident claimed her husband’s life, leaving behind Shardabai with their son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren. To make her remaining life worthwhile, Sharadabai dedicated herself to the purpose of Sajjangad (also known as Parlicha Killa), a fort that has been visited by Samartha Ramdas. She has a schedule of waking up early in the morning, taking an ST bus or any available transport to Sajjangarh, cleaning the stairway, and disposing of the waste every day. Her family has been surviving off of the aid provided by devotees visiting the fort.





