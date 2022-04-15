Nitin Raut: Some plants in Maha left with 1.5-days of coal, state govt working to resolve power crisis

Load shedding has been announced in Maharashtra from thi week when there is more need for electricity in summer days. Rising demand for electricity, including declining production of MAHAGENCO due to coal scarcity and costly electricity procured from outside, has led to load shedding in some parts of the state. Apart from Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai, other districts of the state will be affected by load shedding from April 12.

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Friday ha reacted over the load shedding issue in the state. Some plants in Maharashtra are left with 1.5-days of coal, some with 3 days & some others with 6 days of coal. State Government is working to resolve power crisis. Water Resources Minister has been asked to supply water for hydroelectricity generation, said Raut.

He further said, Koyna Dam is left with 17 TMCs of water, 1 TMC is needed every day to generate electricity. If load-shedding has to be resolved then coal, water and gas are needed. As per the contract with Central Government, they're entitled to make APM gas available to the State Govt. But they are not providing us with the same. Maharashtra Government has to provide Rs 2200 crores to the Central Govt. They have told us to give them the money first and only then will they provide us with coal."

