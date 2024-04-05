NMMC Directs All Departments Not to Approve Long-Term Leave of Employees Till Conclusion of Lok Sabha Election

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) administration has issued a notice to all department heads, instructing them not to approve long-term leave for their subordinates until the conclusion of the Lok Sabha election. Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Admin) Sharad Pawar issued notice on April 5. Additionally, they are directed to ensure that employees assigned to election-related duties remain on-site until the election process concludes on June 4, 2024.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha General Election 2024. Given the importance of transparent and efficient election conduct, the participation of officers and employees from all institutions in Thane district is essential. Consequently, Heads of Departments across various governmental, semi-governmental, central government offices, corporations, aided and unaided/self-aided schools/colleges, as well as banks, are required to ensure the presence of their officers and employees until the completion of the Lok Sabha election process in Thane District on June 4, 2024. Stringent directives have been issued through the aforementioned circular, emphasizing the prohibition of long-term leave and restricting employees from leaving their headquarters.



Read More: Navi Mumbai: Second Floor Collapsed in Sudama Cooperative Society in Vashi; No Injuries Reported

In compliance with the circular, all Heads of Departments at the NMMC Head Office have been notified that they are not to approve long-term leave for their subordinate officers/employees until the culmination of the Lok Sabha election process on June 4, 2024. Moreover, employees are not to be permitted to leave the headquarters. Department heads are tasked with ensuring that the absence of these officers and staff does not disrupt election-related work.