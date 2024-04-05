Navi Mumbai: Second Floor Collapsed in Sudama Cooperative Society in Vashi; No Injuries Reported

A shocking incident occurred on the second floor of Sudama Cooperative Society in Vashi, which collapsed on Friday afternoon. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported, as confirmed by the Disaster Management team of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). The incident happened around 3 pm, causing a stir at plot number 49 in sector 29 of Vashi. The building, constructed by a private developer, gave way to gravity, leading the second floor to collapse onto the first.

Acting swiftly, the Vashi Fire Brigade verified the collapse, assuring that no casualties occurred since the first floor was empty during the incident. Dr. Kailash Shinde, the municipal commissioner of Navi Mumbai, promptly visited the site to assess the situation. Eyewitnesses suggest that ongoing renovation work, particularly the installation of new tiles on the second floor, might have triggered the collapse.

In light of the event, officials from the Vashi ward office promptly evacuated the building, prioritizing the safety of residents. An in-depth investigation into the building's structure will be conducted to prevent any potential recurrence, according to a Vashi ward office representative.