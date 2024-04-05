Pune: Protesting Residents of Ramtekdi Area Vandalize Water Works Office Amid Ongoing Drinking Water Crisis

Residents of the Ramtekdi and Keshavnagar area in Pune resorted to violence, vandalizing the Lashkar Water Works department office due to the insufficient drinking water supply by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the insensitive attitude of the civic authorities. The persistent water scarcity in these neighborhoods has led to increasing frustration among the locals. Ramtekdi residents have been grappling with severe water shortages for months, with the situation escalating to a crisis point during the current summer season. Despite approaching the authorities and filing written complaints, their pleas have been ignored.

The scarcity of drinking water for the past 10 months in the Ramtekdi area has pushed the limits of the residents forcing them to protest violently. A few protesting residents approached the Lashkar Water Works department office and vandalized the glass of the cabin of the senior engineer of the department.

Civic activist Milind Sarvade who led the protest while talking to LokmatTimes.com said, “We have been deprived of drinking water for almost ten months now. We have been constantly writing to the PMC about the same, but the authorities fail to reply. Now as the summer season has started the situation is unbearable. In the month of November, we carried out a peaceful protest to shed light on the water issue, but it was all in vain. We were forced to take violent steps so that the authorities would take cognizance of our issue and provide us with a solution.