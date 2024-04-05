Pune Shocker: Fetus Killed in Womb After Pregnant Woman Assaulted Over Minor Dispute; Accused Arrested

A shocking incident has come to light from the Samrath Police station limits in Pune where a minor dispute led to a brutal assault on a pregnant lady killing the infant in the mother's womb. The incident occurred on March 27 in Mangalwar Peth, Pune. The incident has created a stir in the neighborhood and the relatives of the victim are demanding strict action against the accused. One accused has been arrested and produced in court. Further investigation is underway says the report.

Raju Madhavrao Chidrawar (age 25, 2nd Floor, Yar Khan Complex, Mangalwar Peth) the husband of the victim has filed a complaint at the Samarth Police Station on Thursday in this regard. Acting swiftly in the complaint the Police have arrested the accused Nawaz Nasir Khan (age 27, 4th Floor, Yar Khan Complex, Mangalwar Peth) and a case under sections 316, 323, 504, 506, 427 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the co-accused Rafia Khan, Nasir Khan and Salman alias Tipu Shaikh (all resident of Mangalwar Peth).

According to the police, the accused Nawaz Khan kicked the door of the complainant's house on March 27 out of a petty dispute. The complainant along with his wife Mira and a family friend Ganesh Kamble confronted the accused and questioned his act. At that time Nawaz Khan, his mother Rafia Khan and Nasir Khan abused the Mira and assaulted her with kicks and blows on her stomach even after realising that she was pregnant. The victim was rushed to Bharti Vidyapeeth Hospital where she was undergoing treatment. The doctors declared the infant to be dead during the treatment. As per the FIR, the accused deliberately assaulted the pregnant lady even after realizing that the assault might kill the infant. The accused Nawaz Khan also damaged the complainant's scooter by pelting stones at it while the co-accused Salman alias Tipu Shaikh called the complainant and threatened to kill him if he reported the incident to the police.

Investigating officer Police Inspector (Crime) Nilesh Badakh of the Samarth Police Station while talking to LokmatTimes.com said, “The incident occurred out of an old dispute between the complainant and the accused. We have arrested one accused and will produce him in court for police custody for further investigation.”