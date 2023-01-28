Man ends life along with twins!

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

In a sensational incident, a 35-year-old man along with his eight-year-old twins (one son and one daughter), committed suicide by consuming poison, at Ambad (district Jalna) on Friday at 6 pm. Ironically, the man Bhagwat Punjari Kale ( temporary resident of Ranjangaon and permanent resident of Shindi in Sindhkhed Raja-Buldhana), died on Saturday at 5 am, while the two kids -Ved and Bhakti- are undergoing treatment in a private hospital at Aurangabad.

According to Cidco police, Bhagwat was working in a company and was staying with his wife and twins at Ranjangaon (in Waluj MIDC). On Friday, he stepped out of home with the kids telling his wife that they will return after some time. However, at 6.30 pm, Bhagwat called his cousin and told him that he has consumed poison along with the kids. The relative reached the spot and rushed the trio to a hospital in Jalna.

After primary treatment, they were shifted to a private hospital in Cidco (Aurangabad). However, the doctor declared Bhagwat dead on admission, while the kids are undergoing treatment in the hospital, it is learnt from the hospital sources.

A pall of gloom in Shindi village

The villagers were in awe at learning about the suicide and they were curious to know why Bhagwat along with the kids consumed the poison. The last rites upon him were performed at the Shindi village on Saturday at 3 pm. The reason for taking the extreme step, however, has not been ascertained by the police. “The incident had taken place in the jurisdiction of Ambad tehsil. Hence the Cidco police station after registering the case transferred it to the police station concerned for further inquiry,” said police inspector Sambhaji Pawar.