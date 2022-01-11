No decision on curtailing age limit for tickets in Shiv Sena for BMC elections: Kishori Pednekar

It is seen that the parties have already started preparations for the upcoming Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections. It is being said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has also recently ordered Shiv Sainiks to start election work. It is being said that Aditya Thackeray has the formula for the Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections. Following this, Mayor Kishori Pednekar, following Aditya Thackeray, has said that Aditya Thackeray will decide for the good of Shiv Sena. In the party in which I grew up, no one's caste, religion or age is taken into consideration while giving election ticket. Only that person should do a good job.

There is no such decision on curtailing the age limit for tickets in Shiv Sena for (Municipal) Corporation elections; decision will be taken by Aditya Thackeray & Uddhav Thackeray. They will take a call over the ones having criminal records, said Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Kishori Pednekar. Such news is being spread to erode the power of Aditya Thackeray by creating anger in the minds of senior Shiv Sainiks. She was talking to the media.