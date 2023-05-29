No decision on his candidature for general elections due next year: Dhananjay Munde



Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dhananjay Munde has said there has been no decision on his candidature for the general elections due next year, but expressed confidence that the NCP will win the Beed Lok Sabha seat.

Currently, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Pritam Munde, the daughter of late BJP veteran Gopinath Munde and cousin of Dhananjay Munde, is the Lok Sabha member from Beed. In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls, the NCP leader defeated his cousin and Gopinath Munde's daughter Pankaja Munde from Parli seat in Beed district.

Speaking to reporters in Beed on Sunday, Dhananjay Munde said, For me, Beed Lok Sabha (seat) or Delhi is still very far. First we have the Lok Sabha and then the state Assembly polls (also due in later half of 2024). We are confident that the NCP will win the Beed Lok Sabha seat. But, as far as talks about my candidature, my party has not spoken anything to me, he said.