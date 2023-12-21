No need for worries: Health Department assures amid growing Covid-19 cases

Mumbai: The past couple of days have seen a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases. In the wake of the JN.1 variant which which was found in Kerala, all districts in the state have been instructed to take caution by the health department. Despite the growing number of cases, there's little to worry, the department stated. Thus, it has instructed people to wear masks when necessary, wash hands consistently, and engage in covid-safe habits.

There are a total of 45 active COVID patients in the state, and they have been seeking treatment all across. New 14 cases were found on Wednesday. These are from Mumbai-4, Thane MC- 3, Raigad-1, Pune MC- 4, and Pimpri Chinchwad MC- 2. 4 patients have already recovered, and one patient is in ICU, according to the health department.

Patients with respiratory problems and serious diseases such as influenza have been instructed to get tested. All districts have been directed to increase the number of COVID tests

Sindhudurg registers its first patient with JN.1

A 41-year-old man from Sindhudurg has become the first one in the district to be detected with JN.1 strain.

The first patient in the country, who was from Kerala detecting for JN.1, is a 79-year-old woman who has now recovered. Since JN.1 is a sub-variant of Omicron, the symptoms are relatively mild. Thus, it is imperative to take necessary precautions while avoiding panic. Genome sequencing has been taking place through the state as a method.