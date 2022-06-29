"No one becomes Thackeray just by using last name" says Nitesh Rane after Uddhav Thackeray's resignation

Today is a big day in Maharashtra politics. The Mahavikas Aghadi government in the state has collapsed and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has resigned. Meanwhile, BJP leader Nitesh Rane expressed happiness over this. Reacting to the media after the resignation of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Nitesh Rane said, "Today, Shiv Sainiks have come along with the real thoughts of Balasaheb."

"I am very happy today. A boring government is gone. The people of the state are also happy. For the last two and a half years, the people considered Fadnavis as the Chief Minister. The swearing-in ceremony will take place soon" said MLA Abhimanyu Pawar.

As soon as the Chief Minister announced his resignation, the BJP MLAs gathered at the Taj Hotel and celebrated. Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and BJP state president Chandrakant Patil celebrated.