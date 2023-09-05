No one has right to change country’s name, says Sharad Pawar



Sharad Pawar, President of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), responded on Tuesday to the Congress's accusation that the President is referred to as President of Bharat on a G20 dinner invitation said No one has the right to change the country's name.

Pawar said there will be deliberation on the issue in a meeting convened on Wednesday by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with chiefs of the parties which are part of the INDIA alliance, an opposition bloc of 28 parties aiming to take on the BJP-led Centre in next year’s general elections. I don't understand why the ruling party is perturbed over a name related to the country, the NCP chief told reporters at a press conference in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district.

Asked whether the name of India will be changed in the Constitution, Pawar said, I don't have any information on it. Pawar said Congress president Kharge has called a meeting of all party heads of the INDIA alliance on Wednesday. Congress on Tuesday alleged that the Union of States is under assault by the Modi government as it claimed that a G20 dinner invite refers to the President as President of Bharat.