No opposition to renaming Ahmednagar, but there are other pressing issues, says Ajit

On the occasion of Ahilyadevi Holkar's birth anniversary, the Chief Minister had made an announcement to rename Ahmednagar as 'Ahilyadevinagar'. However, the Deputy Chief Minister mentioned a different name, causing confusion among the citizens. Ajit Pawar has responded to the proposed name change in Ahmednagar, stating that while they are not against the renaming itself, but there are other pressing issues in the state that require attention.

The Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) OBC Chintan Shivir was held in Nagpur. Prominent leaders of the NCP, including Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil, Anil Deshmukh, and Hari Narke, were present at this session. After the event, Ajit Pawar engaged in a dialogue with the media. During the interaction, Ajit Pawar targeted the Shinde government over the renaming of Ahmednagar.

Ajit Pawar stated, "The Chief Minister made a public announcement about renaming the Nagar as Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis proposed a different name. However, please disclose the exact name, ensuring it won't face legal hurdles. We have no objection to the name, but there are other pressing matters in the state," he stated.