No resentment among MLAs, we all are completely satisfied: Shambhuraj Desai

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinayak Raut claimed 22 MLAs and nine MPs from rival Shiv Sena were feeling suffocated due to step-motherly treatment by the BJP and could quit the group led by Maharashtra Chief minister Eknath Shinde.

Maharashtra minister and Shinde faction leader Shambhuraj Desai on claims by Thackeray faction that 22 MLAs & 9 MPs of Shinde faction are in touch with them said, can Vinayak Raut see the future? Does he know face-reading? He says anything. There is no resentment among the MLAs, we all are completely satisfied. Under the leadership of CM Eknath Shinde, we are working well. Vinayak Raut keeps saying things like this, we don't pay attention to him.

Vinayak Raut has made similar statements about me as well. The day before, I gave him two-day time. I have spoken with my legal advisor. If he doesn't withdraw his statement against me, he should prepare himself for legal action, said Shambhuraj Desai.

