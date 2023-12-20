No Reservations, No Elections, Manoj Jarange issues stern waring to government

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde has indicated that discussions regarding Maratha reservation will take place during the February session. However, there is a possibility due to election there might be a code of conduct, leading to the cancellation of the session. Notably, a Maratha activist Manoj Jarange has remarked that their primary demand is to receive reservation before December 24. In the absence of this, they have declared that elections should not proceed until the reservation issue is addressed.

Manoj Jarange began the fifth phase of his tour, urging the Chief Minister to be honest in addressing the community's concerns. He emphasized the need for a satisfying resolution and mentioned discussing terms regarding blood relatives with the government. Jarange plans to share more details about his discussion with government by the 24th .

The Maratha community will gather in Beed.

I'm reaching out to them for support and urging everyone to promote peace, avoiding any negative labeling of the community. On the 23rd, there will be a community gathering in Beed. Jarange acknowledged the Chief Minister's bold decision, appreciating his courage and noting that the government won't allow time for protests.