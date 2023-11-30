"No reunion plans with Sharad Pawar faction, NCP focused on Ajit Pawar's leadership": Praful Patel

On Thursday, Praful Patel, the working president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar, stated that the belief of the two opposing factions within the party reconciling soon is a misconception.

Speaking at a news conference at the NCP's two-day conclave here, he also claimed that the majority of public representatives, functionaries and workers of the party supported Ajit Pawar's decision to join hands with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. There should be no confusion because some people in the (Sharad Pawar-led) NCP mislead people into believing that we are again coming together. I want to state it very specifically that we are working in the NCP under Ajit Pawar's leadership for Maharashtra's benefit, Patel said.

Regarding the meetings between Ajit Pawar and his uncle Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel mentioned that they do not frequently meet. Patel highlighted that the Pawar family had gathered earlier this month for their annual Diwali get-together, where both Ajit and Sharad Pawar were present. Ajit Pawar had joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra in July this year, leading to a split within the party founded by his uncle.

As to the dispute between the two factions for the party name and symbol which is before the Election Commission of India, Patel said the Ajit group has furnished necessary evidence and will present its case whenever given an opportunity.