"No shortage of funds to provide medical treatment to the needy": Devendra Fadnavis

The Maharashtra government has allotted huge funds to strengthen health institutions in the state and there is no shortage of funds to provide medical treatment to the needy, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday. He made this announcement during the inauguration of a health camp at the government medical college in Akola, in the presence of Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and other officials.

"In this year’s budget, the government announced the setting up of a government medical college in each district of the state, and these institutions are being established in 14 districts and medical colleges in other districts are being modernised," Fadnavis said.

“The super-speciality hospital will start soon in Akola with full capacity,” he said. “Akola gets water from the Jigaon project, and funds to the tune of Rs 921 crore have been approved under the Atal Amrit Yojana for the city,” Fadnavis said.

“Electric buses will also be operated in Akola city under the Pradhan Mantri E-Bus Yojana,” he added.

The health camp in Akola, which spans two days and boasts the participation of 260 doctors, is expected to benefit at least 25,000 patients, providing crucial healthcare services to the community.