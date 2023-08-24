"No split in NCP, some made different decision", says Supriya Sule

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule has issued a major statement on the party's internal division. "There have been several attempts to break the NCP. Devendra Fadnavis wants to come to power at any cost," alleged Supriya Sule. Interestingly, she claimed that there hasn't been any actual split within the NCP.

Supriya Sule said, "There have been multiple attempts to break the NCP. Sometimes these efforts fail, and sometimes they succeed. Breaking the party, sam-dam-dand-bhed are the words of Devendra Fadnavis. They are willing to do anything to gain power."

"There is no split in the NCP at all. Some of us have made a different decision. We have complained to the Assembly Speaker about it. There is no division in the NCP. NCP National President Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra President Jayant Patil lead us all," clarified Supriya Sule.

Reporters questioned Supriya Sule about Ajit Pawar's role within the NCP. Supriya Sule responded, "Ajit Pawar is a senior leader and MLA of the Nationalist Congress Party. Currently, he has taken a stance against the party. We have filed a complaint with the Speaker, and we are awaiting a response from the Speaker."