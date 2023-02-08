No stones pelted on Aaditya Thackeray's convoy: Aurangabad Rural Police

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray's car was pelted during the Shiv Sanvaad Yatra, Shiv Sena leader Ambadas Danve said on Wednesday. The alleged incident occurred on Tuesday, during Thackeray's event and Ramabai Ambedkar's procession.

Aaditya Thackeray was leading the Shiv Sanvaad Yatra at Mahalgaon, Vaijapur, at the same time as the procession commemorating Ramabai Ambedkar's birth anniversary. Ambadas Danve, the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, said that the stones were thrown by "anti-social" elements to create a rift between those carrying out the procession and the Shiv Sena convoy.

However, Sunil Lanjewar, Deputy Superintendent of Police of the Aurangabad Rural Police Force, stated to the media that no stone was thrown at Thackeray's car.

Lanjewar said that the allegations of stone pelting are false. He further added that the police will further investigate the allegation made by Ambadas Danve about security lapses on the part of the police.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve has written a letter to the Maharashtra director general of police to take serious note of "negligence" in security during a public meeting of party MLA Aaditya Thackeray in Aurangabad district.

Danve further claimed this was an "attempt to create a quarrel between the Hindu and Dalit communities" and demanded action against police officials for not providing adequate security to Thackeray's event.