No Water Supply in Navi Mumbai on December 29

There will be no water supply in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) areas and Kamothe and Kharghar under CIDCO on December 29 as Bhokarpada Water treatment plant will be shut down to facilitate the maintenance of main water pipeline from Morbe Dam to Digha in Navi Mumbai.

The maintenance work is set to take place on December 29, starting from 10 am, and will continue for a duration of 12 hours. The focus of the maintenance work will be on the main water pipeline stretching from Morbe Dam to Digha.

The affected areas during this shutdown will include Belapur, Nerul, Vashi, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli, Turbhe, and Airoli, all falling under the NMMC jurisdiction. Additionally, Kharghar and Kamothe, which are under CIDCO's purview, will also experience a halt in water supply during this period.

Residents are advised to brace for the inconvenience, as the water supply is expected to be resumed on December 30 with lower water pressure. The civic body has appealed to the public to utilize water judiciously during this period to mitigate the impact of the temporary disruption.