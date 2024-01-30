Noise Pollution Menace in Thane: Residents Condemn Loud Marriages Till 3:30 am, Blame TMC and Police Inaction

Residents of Vartak Nagar are tired of the enormous noise pollution going on for the last 7 years at the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) managed - open-air theatre, which is located just opposite to the Vedant complex. TMC has given this open theatre near Vartaknagar Prabhag Samiti Karyalay on rent for marriage. In a shocking turn of events, loudspeakers and DJs are played at the marriages at a deafening volume till 3:30 am, and TMC, as well as the local police administration, has miserably failed to control this menace. Residents allege that police intentionally ignore their complaints and concerns.

TMC has given the Khula Rangmanch (Open Theatre) conceptualized by Shivsena MLA Pratap Sarnaik in 2002 on rent providing the public for celebrating various cultural programmes. Marriage ceremonies, various events, etc. are organised at this place. Citizens are fed up with the firecrackers, DJs, and frequent traffic jams due to the functions. Bright halogen lights are kept on all night, wasting electricity. However, the organizers do not follow any terms and conditions. Similarly, no action is taken against the organizers who violate the terms and conditions.

Chandrashekar Joshi, a resident of the Vedant complex, called the police at 3 am on January 28, 2023, when the songs were still going on. He was advised by the police to not register any complaint against the contractor or the families involved in the marriage. “Police told me due to a single person, 50 people in the marriage will be affected. So they advised me to keep quiet. This nuisance was going on till 5 am in the morning. Isn't it the responsibility of the police to maintain a law and order situation?” asks Joshi. He alleged that there is a contractor - police tie up and everything is covered up by the police.

When LokmatTimes.com visited the open theatre, we got to know that the wedding preparations were going on for the next marriage on February 4, 2024. The open theatre, which is as big as a football ground, was covered by nets from all sides. The Stage was set with garlands and flowers. There was a signboard by TMC stating that the sound intensity of the sound projector in the area should be kept below 55 decibels and noise pollution should be avoided after 10 pm. There are a total of 29 buildings in the Vedant Complex, and despite repeated letters to the TMC and Vartak Nagar police station, no action has been taken.

Nainesh Bhalerao of TMC’s Vartaknagar Prabhag Samiti told LokmatTimes.com, “Vedant complex residents have not yet come to meet the TMC officials or take a follow-up of the matter. If any such incidents are taking place, we take the photo via GPS and the contractor’s deposit is forfeited. We will surely look into the matter and take action.”

Contractor Nandu Patil told LokmatTimes.com that Vedant complex residents are lying and sometimes the weddings exceed 10 pm but that happens rarely. “I sometimes take the contract of the weddings but compulsory instruct the party to wind off till 10 pm. I feel the residents are exaggerating the matter unnecessarily.” Vartak Nagar police officials said they haven't received any complaint regarding this matter yet and are not aware of the case.

Gulabrao Sonawane, treasurer of Vedant complex, told LokmatTimes.com, “The sound of vehicles, workers, and sometimes arguments between workers, and abusive language are heard all night. Due to these problems, it is impossible for young children, senior citizens, and patients to get the rest, sleep, or relaxation that they need. The 10th and 12th grade exams will start now. Their studies are affected due to these noisy events.”

LokmatTimes.com reported last week about TMC’s latest environmental report, which paints a sad picture of the city's ecological health, revealing a concerning increase in noise pollution while showing improvement in air and water quality. The report indicates a 21% surge in average noise levels compared to last year, with areas like Court Naka, designated as a quiet zone, and Vartak Nagar, witnessing the most significant spikes.