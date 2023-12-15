Non-functional NMMT’s bus tracking system leaves commuters stranded for four days

For the past four days, the bus tracking system of Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) has been non-operational, causing huge inconvenience for commuters. During this period, commuters have been unable to check updates regarding the arrival and location of buses. NMMT's bus tracking mobile application, operating on the integrated transport management system (ITMS), is instrumental in allowing commuters to check real-time bus locations, access information about nearby bus stops, and navigate bus routes. The mobile app has previously received recognition from the central government for its contribution to making commuting more seamless. Despite its past successes, a considerable number of commuters relying on the app find themselves puzzled by its recent malfunction. The system ceased operations on Tuesday and, as of Friday, the issue remains unresolved.

In addition to the bus tracking feature, the Public Information System (PIS) at bus stops has also become non-functional. NMMT currently manages a fleet of 550 buses, comprising diesel, CNG, and electric buses, with 450 buses serving passengers daily across NMMC jurisdiction, Mumbai, Uran, Panvel, Thane, Kalyan, Dombivali, Badlapur, and Bhiwandi. Numerous commuters have voiced their frustrations, citing missed buses and disruptions to their daily routines. Sumesh Rajah, a resident of Nerul, shared his experience: "Earlier, I used to leave my home in the morning after checking the bus status at Sarsole bus stop in Nerul. Now, there is no update, and I missed my bus two consecutive days." According to the NMMT administration, the interruption in the operation of the ITMS system is attributed to data center connectivity issues. As a result, passengers are currently unable to access the bus tracking system and other related services. A senior official from NMMT expressed apologies for the inconvenience, assuring passengers that server maintenance work is underway. The NMMT Bus Tracker App service is expected to resume soon, with updates on the restoration of services to be provided promptly.