"None of the aligned MLAs will face defeat in 2024 elections", says Eknath Shinde

The political landscape has undergone a significant shift as Ajit Pawar and his supporters, along with several MLAs, have joined the ruling Shinde-BJP government in the state. Consequently, the Shiv Sena-Shinde faction had to relinquish certain ministerial positions. This development has raised concerns about the available seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. In light of this situation, Eknath Shinde, the leader of the Shiv Sena Shinde group and the state's Chief Minister, made an important and suggestive statement. Shinde emphasized his commitment to ensuring that none of the 50 MLAs who aligned with him would face defeat in the 2024 elections.

Speaking to Shiv Sena's Shinde faction members and party officials during a rally, Shinde stated, "We will participate in the assembly elections as an alliance. From the very beginning, I have expressed our goal of surpassing the benchmarks of 50 and 200 MLAs. I have consistently maintained my stance that I will ensure the victory of every MLA who has joined us. This commitment remains unchanged."