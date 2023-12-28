Not invited for Ram temple inauguration, says Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said he has not received an invitation for the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya to be held on January 22.Don't know if it (BJP) is using the issue for political or commercial purposes. We are happy that the temple is coming up for which many have contributed," Mr Pawar said.

When asked if he was invited, Mr Pawar replied in the negative."I visit two-three places of faith that I don't speak about in public. It's a private matter," he said.Pawar-led NCP's ally Shiv Sena (UBT) faction has said it does not need an invitation to party president Uddhav Thackeray to visit Ayodhya for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony.The Ram temple will be inaugurated on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and more than 6,000 people expected to attend the grand "Pran Pratistha" ceremony.