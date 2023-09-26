"Not just AIADMK, more parties will break ties with BJP," says Sanjay Raut

After The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) broke all ties with Bharatiya Janata Party and NDA, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has predicted a domino effect, stating that more parties are likely to follow suit in breaking their alliances with the BJP.

“When we formed INDIA alliance that is when they remembered NDA. Till then it was 'Modi akele kafi hai'. But the moment INDIA alliance was formed, PM Modi was not enough alone, they needed more support. The NDA alliance which does not have Shiv Sena and Akali Dal is not NDA. Shiv Sena and Akali Dal were the real strength of NDA. This NDA is very weak. Not just AIADMK, but more parties will break ties with the BJP. BJP will also sink before 2024," Sanjay Raut said in press conference.

The BJP suffered a significant setback in Tamil Nadu on Monday as the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) terminated its alliance with the ruling party at the national level. This development surprised the BJP, occurring just months ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections and important state assembly polls leading up to it.