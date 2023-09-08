Not right to attract anger of entire country, no one agrees with Udhayanidhi’s statements, says Sanjay Raut



Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has condemned the comments made by Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sanatan Dharma, saying that it is wrong to arouse the wrath of the entire nation and that no one agrees with his statement.

Udhayanidhi is also the son of DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. The party is one of the constituents of the opposition INDIA alliance. Raut said a certain region of south India may have a different view on religion, but it should keep that to itself.

It is not right to attract the anger of the entire country by making such remarks. No one agrees with the remarks made by Udhayanidhi on Sanatan Dharma. Even if such views are personal, they should keep it to themselves, the Rajya Sabha member said. He may have a personal view and it could be part of the Dravidian culture, Raut added. Earlier this week, Udhayanidhi likened Sanatana Dharma to malaria and dengue. Latching on to it, the BJP has been targeting the INDIA alliance, a group of 28 opposition parties.

The DMK's Lok Sabha MP and former Union minister A Raja compared it to diseases like leprosy and HIV that carried social shame, further igniting the simmering discussion. The BJP has accused opposition leaders of having "deep-rooted Hinduphobia" as a result of the remarks. Every religion includes beliefs and superstitions, according to Raut, but the Hindu religion has been the source of the uprising over issues like untouchability.