Nothing wrong to have ambition in politics...' Supriya Sule on Ajit Pawar's 'prepared for CM post now' comment

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule on Sunday backed Ajit Pawar over his statement that he is prepared for the Chief Minister's post in the state and said that there is nothing wrong to have ambition in politics."There is nothing wrong to have ambition or a dream in politics, everybody has it, so I don't think there is anything wrong with saying openly about it. In fact, he is very honest in talking about his ambition," NCP leader Supriya Sule told ANI.

Earlier in an interview, reacting to the question of whether he aspires to the post of Maharashtra Chief Minister in the 2024 elections, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar asked why 2024, he is prepared for the CM post even now. When asked about the speculation over roaming around Ajit Pawar if he is leaving NCP to join BJP, Ms Sule replied and said, "I find it very amusing. I am very busy with the development works of the state. I hate to say this but there is a lot of gossip going on right now it's unfortunate that nobody focusing on agrarian crises and farmer issues. These issues should be high on the agenda instead of rumours and speculation about Ajit Pawar in the media."

Amid the speculations of his rebellion, Ajit Pawar said he is ready to be the chief minister of Maharashtra.The statement has set off theories about whether there will be another change in the Maharashtra government in the present term. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said the Shinde-led Maharashtra government will collapse in 15 to 20 days. "The government of the existing chief minister and his 40 MLAs will collapse in 15-20 days. The death warrant of this government has been issued. It is now to be decided who will sign it,” Raut said adding that his party is waiting for the court order on the disqualification of the MLAs who joined hands with Eknath Shinde