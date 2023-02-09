Now Mumbaikars can book Metro tickets via WhatsApp

Mumbai Metro has launched a new feature that enables commuters to purchase tickets over WhatsApp. The metro has also released a video tutorial on Twitter to educate users about the new feature.

"The city that is constantly on the go no longer needs to stop for anything. Not even for tickets. Say Hi for convenience," the Mumbai Metro tweeted.

How to Book Metro Tickets Using WhatsApp

Send a WhatsApp message to 967000-8889.

Click on the Mumbai Metro E-Ticketing link.

Select your source and destination stations from the drop-down menus. Select how many tickets you want and whether they are single or return.

Pay online with your preferred means of payment, such as a credit card or a UPI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated Mumbai Metro Lines 2A and 7 on January 20. Line 2A links Dahisar East to DN Nagar in Andheri West, whilst Line 7 connects Andheri East to Dahisar East.