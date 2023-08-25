"Now Sharad Pawar has to answer": Sanjay Raut asks NCP chief to clarify stance

The state has witnessed a division within the NCP, resulting in two factions emerging within the party. Nevertheless, the party leaders' assorted statements have created a state of confusion. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar delivered a significant statement regarding Ajit Pawar during his media interaction in Baramati. He remarked, "Ajit Pawar is the leader of our party. There is no split in NCP.

NCP's Sharad Pawar MP Supriya Sule has also made a similar statement. Supriya Sule said, "There is no split in the NCP. Some people in the NCP have taken a different decision. But it cannot be called a split."

These statements by Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule have caused confusion among NCP workers and the state's populace. In the meantime, Sharad Pawar's partner in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, Shiv Sena's Thackeray faction, has responded to this situation. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has raised queries about Sharad Pawar's role.

MP Sanjay Raut recently addressed the media, responding to reporters' queries about Sharad Pawar's comments on Ajit Pawar. When asked if Pawar's remarks raised concerns about credibility, Raut replied, "Now Sharad Pawar has to answer. His party spokesmen have to respond. I have explained my stance. Our party's position has been clarified. In the Mahavikas Aghadi, there is no Ajit Pawar, only Sharad Pawar."

MP Sanjay Raut stated, "Those who have gone with the BJP, those who join hands with dictatorial tendencies, there is no place for any such leader or party in the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Those who want to go scared of the ED can go. Whether they have gone from us or NCP, it is their decision. As Sharad Pawar said, this is a democracy, so that decision will be his. But we (Maha Vikas Aghadi) also have some decisions. If someone's politics are on two stones or three stones, people will decide about it."