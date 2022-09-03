NSA Ajit Doval visits Maha CM Eknath Shinde's Mumbai residence
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 3, 2022 04:10 PM 2022-09-03T16:10:10+5:30 2022-09-03T16:10:47+5:30
National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Saturday visited the official residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai. Doval was welcomed by Shinde with a bouquet and a shawl after he offered prayers at Lord Ganesh's idol at the chief minister's residence, Shinde's office said in a statement.