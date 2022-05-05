NTT Ltd launches 2nd hyperscale data centre campus in India

Mumbai, May 5 Global technology services company NTT Ltd on Thursday launched its second hyperscale data centre campus in India, as part of its $2 billion investment plan for scaling infrastructure capacity in the country.

Spread across 400,000 square feet in Mahape, Navi Mumbai, the NAV1 campus is planned with the capacity for up to 4 data centres, reaching up to 150 MW of facility load.

The launch comes close on the heels of a new data centre going live at the company's Chandivali campus.

The company said that it now has a data centre footprint in the country to 12 facilities, offering more than 2.5 million sq feet and 220 MW of facility power.

"India is one of the fastest growing data centre markets in the world. NTT has invested $2 billion to ensure access to world-class, end-to-end infrastructure for India's digital-first economy and this launch in Navi Mumbai is another step in that direction," said Masaaki Moribayashi, President and Board Director for NTT Ltd.

NTT is one of the world's largest data centre operators, with over 1,300 MW of data centre capacity, including a large development pipeline of a 25 per cent increase in capacity across more than 20 countries and regions globally.

"NTT is committed to building the connected future, delivering edge-to-cloud ICT solutions across hosted infrastructure, network, security, collaboration and managed services," said Sharad Sanghi, Managing Director, NTT Ltd. in India.

The company has also built a solar power plant in Solapur, Maharashtra and a wind and solar energy plant in Karnataka.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor