Ola faces backlash over its '8 missed calls from mom' ad
By ANI | Published: March 11, 2022 03:42 PM2022-03-11T15:42:52+5:302022-03-11T15:50:08+5:30
After Flipkart, Ola has become the recent company to face the wrath of people over its recent marketing stunt.
The cab aggregator company recently sent a notification reading "8 missed calls from mom" to their customers and offered a 40 per cent discount on certain services.
However, this gimmick did not go down well with a section of people on social media.
Calling out the company, a Twitter user wrote, "There's a way to do marketing. Do not cross your limits by sending such notifications. Couldn't block the notifications coz bookings notifications will also get blocked. #disappointed."
Another user called Ola's stunt "cringy".
"Why do you all give such cringy clickbaits. Don't be another zomato. Be original in marketing. Especially those 8 missed calls one is yakk," the netizen tweeted.
Started in 2010, Ola was founded by the current chairman and Group CEO of Ola Bhavish Aggarwal and Ankit Bhati (Co-founder and CTO).
( With inputs from ANI )
( With inputs from ANI )