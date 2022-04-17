Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooter’ breaks into two pieces

The Ola scooter has lost it's much popularity as it gained last year due to its flaws. Since its launch customers have faced a lot of problems. Some people are facing issues with software, some people have a problem with fitting and some people have a problem with reverse mode.

Ola's CEO had taken the Ola S1 Pro scooter a few days back to show it to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Now another incident has come to light where Ola scooter broker in to two pieces.

The incident took place in Aurangabad. Ola's scooter collided with a two-wheeler. Ola's scooter did not show any scratches in the accident. But it front wheel got broken. Ola's suspension and rod are broken in the accident. The owner of the Ola scooter also suffered minor injuries.

But Ola's scooter has been in the quality debate since the beginning. Scooters have not been provided to consumers even after paying over Rs 1.5 lakh.