OMICRON: Maha minister present in Karan Johar's covid spreader party, alleges Ashish Shelar

A party at the home of Bollywood producer, director Karan Johar is said to have become as corona super spreader. Many of the celebs at the party, as well as those close to them, were infected with the corona. Meanwhile, BJP leader Ashish Shelar has made a serious allegation that a minister in the state government had also joined the party, which has become a co-spreader of covid. Since then, arguments have been raging over which minister in the cabinet is Ashish Shelar talking about.

In a press conference held in this regard, Ashish Shelar said that some party was held at Karan Johar's house. If there is no doubt that there was a minister from the state government in this party, then the CCTV footage of that building should be released by the corporation. Also, if any minister has joined the party, he should announce it himself, said Ashish Shelar. On the one hand, the allegations made by Ashish Shelar are a sign of new controversy in the politics of the state as fears of infection of Omicron variant of covid are on the rise in the state.

Meanwhile, Seema Khan was first reported to have contracted corona after a party at Karan Johar's house. She had gone to Karan Johar's house on December 8 for get together. The party was also attended by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora. The party was organized to mark the 20th anniversary of the movie 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham'. On December 11, Seema Khan's corona report was positive. After that, Kareena Khan and Amrita Arora also underwent corona test. Both were found to be infected. After that, the municipal corporation immediately sealed the residential buildings and tested 110 residents, housemaids and close contacts. It is a great relief that all these reports came out negative on Wednesday. The municipal corporation on Tuesday immediately sealed the four residential buildings and tested 110 people. None of the residents tested positive for corona. Therefore, along with all the residents, the Municipal Corporation has also breathed a sigh of relief.