Omicron Scare! 16 students of school in Navi Mumbai test covid positive

16 students of the same school in Navi Mumbai have tested covid-19 positive. The school administration was shocked to learn that such a large number of students had been infected. Sources said that the father of a student of the same school has returned to India from Qatar.

As a precaution, the entire family of this student was subjected to covid test. Although the test of the father who returned from abroad was negative in this test, the test revealed that the student report was covid positive. Meanwhile, 650 students of the school in Navi Mumbai have undergone covid test. In which 16 people were found to be infected with corona. Now the school is facing the challenge of preventing the spread of infection.