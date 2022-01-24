Omicron's community spread in Mumbai; says INSACOG's report

The Omicron variant of covid has reached the level of community transmission. As a result, the number of patients admitted to hospitals and ICUs has increased. INSACOG has reported this. This report raises concerns. In cities like Mumbai and Delhi, the community outbreak of Omicron has started and the number of patients could increase rapidly, warns report by INSACOG. The Genomics Consortium INSACOG, which comes under the purview of the Central Government, has pointed out important issues in its report. The Ministry of Health did not use the term community infection after 2020. INSACOG was started by the Ministry of Health and Biotechnology with the help of CSIR and ICMR.

The Delta variant caused another wave of corona in the country. At that time, the central government had said that the virus was not spreading in the same way all over the country. The government had said that the pattern of pandemics was different in different places. According to the World Health Organization, the spread of the disease at the local level is called community outbreak. In such a situation, it is difficult to trace the exact origin of the infection. Most of the Omicron patients do not show symptoms or have mild symptoms. In the third wave, the number of people in need of hospital and ICU has increased. A sub variant of Omicron BA2 has been found in the country. The omicron variant initially detected were from infected foreign countries. After that, those who came in contact with these people started getting infected. Now the community spread has begun.