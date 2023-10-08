One dead, four injured after veers off Varandha Ghat in Pune

One person was killed, and four others were seriously injured when a tempo-traveller minibus veered off the Bhor Mahad Road in Varandha Ghat and fell 60 feet into the ravine in the early hours of Sunday. The incident happened about 90 km from Pune.

Officials from Bhor police station said that 10 individuals were traveling in a 17-seater tempo-traveller minibus operated by a private entity. The bus had started from Swargate and was taking passengers to Chiplun in Ratnagiri district. The accident took place around 2.45 am in Shirgaon village. The deceased has been identified as Ajinkya Sanjay Kolte, a resident of Dhankawadi. The injured have been identified as Rajendra Lala Misal, Ramesh Tukaram Mahadik, Subhash Kadam, and Karishma Uttam Kamble.