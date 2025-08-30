"Only Eknath Shinde Can Answer....”: Raj Thackeray on Maratha Reservation Protest at Azad Maidan in Mumbai (VIDEO)

Raj Thackeray on Maratha Reservation: Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil has once again launched an agitation for reservation. He is on a hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday indirectly targeted Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over the issue. Speaking after a party workers’ meeting in Thane, Thackeray said, “I think only Eknath Shinde can answer all these questions. "Hadn't Shinde gone to Navi Mumbai and solved the issue? then why have they come now? ," the MNS chief counter questioned. Everybody knows what happened in the past, so all these questions must be addressed to Shinde, Thackeray added.

MNS chief was referring to January 27, 2024, when Jarange Patil led thousands of Marathas into Navi Mumbai. After two days of meetings, Shinde, who was then the chief minister, promised a government resolution on issuing Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas.

Manoj Jarange Patil reached Mumbai with thousands of supporters on Friday, August 29, 2025. The large gathering has put pressure on the administration, which is struggling to manage the situation.

Jarange criticised the civic administration for failing to provide basic facilities to the protesters. He appealed to his supporters to remain peaceful but accused the government of deliberately creating difficulties. “The municipal corporation is under the chief minister’s control. They do not want you to get food and water. But time changes. Commissioner, even after your retirement, we will not allow you to escape responsibility,” Jarange warned.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Sanjay Kenekar attacked NCP-SP supremo Sharad Pawar, saying he was using Jarange as a “suicide bomb” against Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. “This will backfire and cause harm to society. Pawar is not clarifying his stand but instead using Jarange for political gains. Maharashtra will have to suffer the consequences,” Kenekar said.