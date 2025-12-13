‘Only One Chance’: Minister Aditi Tatkare Gives Major Update on e-KYC Process for Ladki Bahin Yojana

Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister, Aditi Tatkare, gave an important update on Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme on Saturday, December 13, saying, "Only one chance to correct e-KYC" for women beneficiaries in the state.

The deadline for completion of the e-KYC process for women beneficiaries of Ladki Bahin Yojana is December 31, 2025. If the e-KYC not completed, the women will not be eligible to receive Rs 1,500 per month. However, Minister Tatkare argues that women correct their errors and complete the process to continue receiving the Rs 1,500 stipend to their dedicated bank accounts timely. If e-KYC is not completed, payments may stop, even if you were previously receiving funds.

"Most beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme are from remote, rural areas. It is natural for errors to occur from them during the e-KYC process. The department has received numerous representations requesting an opportunity to correct these errors," Maharashtra Minister Tatkare in a post on X.

e-KYC दुरुस्तीसाठी मिळणार एकच संधी !



मुख्यमंत्री माझी लाडकी बहीण योजनेतील बहुतांश लाभार्थी या दुर्गम, ग्रामीण भागातील आहेत. e-KYC प्रक्रिया करत असताना त्यांच्याकडून काही चूक होणे स्वाभाविक आहे. या चुका दुरुस्त करण्याची संधी मिळावी अशा आशयाची अनेक निवेदने विभागास प्राप्त झाली… pic.twitter.com/nT4Pw6E2QP — Aditi S Tatkare (@iAditiTatkare) December 13, 2025

"Since this scheme is being implemented with the objective of women's empowerment, it is extremely essential to provide these women with an opportunity to rectify mistakes made during e-KYC. Keeping this in mind, a final opportunity to make corrections in e-KYC only once is being provided until December 31, 2025," she wrote further.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana November 2025: Women Beneficiaries Likely to Receive Two-Month Installments Together on This Date.

The Maharashtra Minister gave major relief for women beneficiaries whose husbands or fathers are no longer alive to complete the e-KYC process. The minister means that women whose husbands and fathers are not alive can complete their e-KYC without their UAID numbers, which is this feature now available on the official portal.

"The Women and Child Development Department is committed to making this process more convenient and simpler so that the maximum number of beloved sisters can benefit from the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme." she said.

Step-by-Step Guide to Complete e-KYC Process

1. Visit the official website at ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in\

2. Click on the link blinking in "yellow colour"

3. Enter your Aadhaar number and captcha

4. Tick the consent box

5. Click ‘Send OTP’

6. Enter the OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile

Your e-KYC status will update to ‘Completed’

Meanwhile, women beneficiaries are still waiting for the November 2025 instalment of Rs 1,500 as two weeks have already passed. According to speculations and reports, the government may credit Rs 3,000 at once into beneficiaries’ bank accounts in December instead of the usual Rs 1,500.