Ladki Bahin Yojana November 2025: Women Beneficiaries Likely to Receive Two-Month Installments Together on This Date

The women beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme are likely to receive November and December instalments together after the delay in payment of the November 2025 instalment, which was expected between the first week of the month.

The last instalment of Rs 15,00 was transferred into the accounts of women beneficiaries received between October 6 and 7. As the November instalment has not been received till now, in the bank accounts of Ladki Bahin Yojana beneficiaries, many fear that the delay might be due to issues in their KYC documents.

Meanwhile, the State's Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development, Aditi Tatkare, clarified that every beneficiary woman must complete her KYC by 31 December 2025. If KYC is not completed, payments for upcoming instalments will be stopped.

Also Read | MPSC Exam 2025 Postponed: Group B and Group C Preliminary Examinations Rescheduled on These Dates.

An official of the Women and Child Development Department stated that, as the KYC of many bank accounts is not being updated, payments have been withheld. The plan now is to send the amount for two months directly in the last week of December.

However, no official information has been revealed about this. The December instalment may come after the civic body and panchayat poll results. Women and Child Development Department Minister Aditi Tatkare will give information about this soon.

December 31 Last Date for KYC Submission

It is now mandatory for women to complete KYC. If you do not complete it, you will not receive the benefits of the scheme. The deadline for KYC is 31 December. If it is not done before the deadline, the next instalments will be stopped. Beneficiary women are advised to complete their KYC online as soon as possible.