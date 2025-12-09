MPSC Exam 2025 Postponed: Group B and Group C Preliminary Examinations Rescheduled on These Dates

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Monday, December 8, has rescheduled the Group-B (Non-Gazetted) and Group-C Combined Preliminary Examinations 2025 due to the counting of votes for civic body polls and nagar panchayat elections.

Earlier, the preliminary examinations scheduled to be held on December 21, 2025, were postponed due to a clash with the vote counting for local body elections on the same day. Taking these concerns into account, the Commission decided to postpone both examinations.

New MPSC Exam Dates

The MPSC Group B pre-exam has been rescheduled to January 4, 2026.

The MPSC Group C pre-exam has been rescheduled to January 11, 2026.

Considering that both exams and vote counting were planned for December 21, 2025, , MPSC sought feedback from district administration offices regarding possible logistical challenges. Several districts highlighted difficulties such as the proximity between exam centres and counting venues, noise disturbances from loudspeakers, expected traffic congestion, election victory processions, and a shortage of staff required for examination duties. Taking these concerns into account, the Commission decided to postpone both examinations.

महाराष्ट्र लोकसेवा आयोगाने महाराष्ट्र गट-ब (अराजपत्रित) सेवा संयुक्त पूर्व परीक्षा -२०२५ आणि महाराष्ट्र गट-क सेवा संयुक्त पूर्व परीक्षा -२०२५ या २१ डिसेंबर २०२५ रोजी होणार होती, मात्र नगर परिषद निवडणुकांच्या मतमोजणीच्या अनुषंगाने परीक्षा पुढे ढकलण्याचा निर्णय घेण्यात आला आहे.… pic.twitter.com/bpyH9Ql4sC — MAHARASHTRA DGIPR (@MahaDGIPR) December 8, 2025

The MPSC conducts a combined preliminary examination every year for Police Sub-Inspector (PSI), State Tax Inspector (STI) and Assistant Cell Officer (ASO) posts.

This year, 674 vacancies were announced, including 3 Assistant Cell Officers, 279 State Tax Inspectors and 392 Police Sub-Inspectors. The Combined Preliminary Group B (Non-Gazetted) Examination 2025 was originally scheduled for 9 November. However, due to flooding in parts of Maharashtra, the State Services examination was postponed. Since that exam was later held in November, it affected the scheduling of the combined preliminary examination. The exam has now been rescheduled to 21 December.