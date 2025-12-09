School Holiday in Kerala on December 9, 2025 Due to Local Body Elections

All private, government, aided, and non-aided schools to remain closed on Tuesday, December 9, due to local body polls in Kerala. Voting for the elections is under at several districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam.

The voting will be held in two phases on December 9 and 11, 2025 and the result will be announced on December 13. The first phase of voting began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm at several booths situated in schools; therefore, administrations asked to give a holiday to schools in the district which are going to the polls. The local body polls will take place in 1,199 of the total 1,200 local bodies in the state.

The code of conduct is in place in the district which is going for polls in the first phase of local body elections. School holidays have been announced to facilitate polling and other arrangements. On December 11, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod will go for polling.

The polling will be held in 941 grama panchayats, 152 block panchayats, 14 district panchayats, 86 municipalities, and 6 corporations, according Times Now report.