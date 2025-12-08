Maharashtra Govt Allots Sion Plot Worth Rs 247 Crore to VHP at Rs 10,000 Per Year Rent

The Maharashtra government has allotted a plot worth Rs 247 crore in Mumbai's Sion area to Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) for a period of 30 years at the annual rent of Rs 10,186. The state government issued an order on Thursday, after approval from the urban development department.

The rented plot owned by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be used to expand a facility that accommodates cancer patients visiting the city for treatment, Hindustan Times quoted a VHP spokesperson.

Also Read | Why Are Mumbai Residents Seeing a Spike in Property Taxes Despite No Rate Hike?.

The VHP is an affiliated Hindutva group Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which organises and works religious and cultural fields. Apart from the annual rent, VHP will have to pay Rs 9.72 crore towards the conversion of the leasehold plot into freehold, reported Hindustan Times.

In October, the BMC submitted a proposal to the Urban Development Department (UDD), led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, seeking approval to allot the plot to the VHP for medical and educational purposes. On December 4, the UDD approved the proposal and said that the occupancy of the plot will officially begin in June 2026.